People across Muslim nations have celebrated Mawlid al-Nabi, the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad, in their respective traditions.
In Türkiye, Palestine, Egypt, Somalia, Iraq and elsewhere, the celebrations extended across multiple regions, with people showing up for prayers and other ways of celebration.
Here are some of the images:
Türkiye
In Ankara, Istanbul and elsewhere, Muslims showed up for prayer as they prepared for the celebration of the birth anniversary of the beloved prophet.
Palestine
Under the brutal Israeli occupation, Palestinians didn't hesitate to celebrate, going to the Old City of Jerusalem in the occupied West Bank to celebrate at the Al Aqsa mosque.
Egypt
Muslim Sufis in Egypt flooded the streets of Cairo and other major governorates to celebrate in their traditional Sufi style, which includes religious choir-like chants.
Yemen
Thousands marched in the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, in a march-like celebration to mark the birth anniversary of the Prophet Muhammad.
Somalia
In Somalia, people rode horses and waved flags to mark the anniversary in the capital, Mogadishu.
Iraq
Iraqis also marked the anniversary of the birth of the Prophet Muhammad, praying and playing music as their way of celebrating.
Syria
Syrians prepared their famous candy, Mlabas, ahead of the celebrations in the Old City of Damascus.