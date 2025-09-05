People across Muslim nations have celebrated Mawlid al-Nabi, the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad, in their respective traditions.

In Türkiye, Palestine, Egypt, Somalia, Iraq and elsewhere, the celebrations extended across multiple regions, with people showing up for prayers and other ways of celebration.

Here are some of the images:

Türkiye

In Ankara, Istanbul and elsewhere, Muslims showed up for prayer as they prepared for the celebration of the birth anniversary of the beloved prophet.

Palestine

Under the brutal Israeli occupation, Palestinians didn't hesitate to celebrate, going to the Old City of Jerusalem in the occupied West Bank to celebrate at the Al Aqsa mosque.

Egypt

Muslim Sufis in Egypt flooded the streets of Cairo and other major governorates to celebrate in their traditional Sufi style, which includes religious choir-like chants.

Yemen