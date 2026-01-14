Greece's transport ministry has said that its civil aviation chief had quit over the embarrassing January 4 airspace blackout that snarled flights for hours.

"The governor of the Civil Aviation Authority (YPA), George Saounatsos, submitted his resignation to the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Christos Dimas," the ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The move came hours after an official report into the incident blamed the glitch on "obsolete technology" at Athens International Airport, one of the world's top travel destinations.

According to YPA, the malfunction began at 08:59 am (0659 GMT) on January 4 when multiple radio frequencies serving Athens airspace were hit by continuous "noise" interference.

The agency's transmitters began sending out "involuntary signal emissions", YPA said.

Hundreds of flights had to be diverted to neighbouring countries, with thousands of travellers hit. YPA said at the time that the problem was "unprecedented".

A vice president of Greece's air traffic controllers' association, Olga Toki, called the incident "very troubling" on Wednesday, saying there was "no time to waste" in upgrading the necessary systems.

"Imagine seeing planes moving on the screen and being unable to speak, intervene and issue the necessary commands," she said.

Officials have insisted that Athens airspace was quickly cleared of traffic, and that flight safety was not compromised.

The system returned to full operation at 05:00 pm, with flights restored 45 minutes later, YPA said.

No signs of a cyberattack or intentional sabotage were detected, it added.