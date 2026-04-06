Astronauts on NASA’s Artemis II mission have prepared to enter the Moon’s "sphere of influence", marking a key milestone in humanity’s first crewed lunar flyby in more than 50 years.

As they reached day five of the 10-day mission, the Orion spacecraft was about 346,000 kilometres from Earth and roughly 104,000 kilometres from the Moon, according to NASA.

Earlier, NASA released an image captured by the crew showing the Moon in the distance, with the Orientale basin visible.

"This mission marks the first time the entire basin has been seen with human eyes," NASA said.

The next major milestone is expected overnight, when the spacecraft enters the Moon’s gravitational sphere of influence, where lunar gravity becomes stronger than Earth’s.

During the flyby, astronauts will observe the Moon directly and capture images using onboard cameras.

Record-breaking mission