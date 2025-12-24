WORLD
2 min read
Japanese golf legend Masashi ‘Jumbo’ Ozaki dies at 78
Masashi ‘Jumbo’ Ozaki, a World Golf Hall of Fame inductee, has died at the age of 78 after cancer battle, the Japan Golf Tour Organisation said.
Japanese golf legend Masashi ‘Jumbo’ Ozaki dies at 78
Japan’s Jumbo Ozaki tees off during the opening round of the Masters at Augusta National, on April 10, 1997. / AP
December 24, 2025

Masashi 'Jumbo' Ozaki, one of only two Japanese golfers to be inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame, died at 78 after a battle with colon cancer, the Japan Golf Tour Organisation (JGTO) said on Wednesday.

Ozaki, whose 94 JGTO wins are the most of any player from Japan, was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2011, seven years after Isao Aoki became the first Japanese player to achieve the feat.

Ozaki started his career as a baseball player, before switching to professional golf and winning his first Japan PGA Championship at 26.

"He is an indispensable, one-of-a-kind figure in discussing men's golf, both now and in the future," the tour said in a social media post.

Ozaki played in over 80 PGA Tour events including the 1996 Presidents Cup, and he rose to fifth in the world rankings in 1996 at the age of 49.

RECOMMENDED

Though he did not win a title in the United States, Ozaki achieved top-10 finishes three times - at the Masters (T8, 1973), US Open (T6, 1989) and The Open Championship (T10, 1979).

Ozaki won the Japan Open five times and the Japan PGA Championship six times, with his last appearance on the tour being at the 2002 ANA Open when he was 55.

His younger brothers Naomichi (Joe) and Tateo (Jet) also enjoyed successful careers in Japan and played limited schedules in the US.

RelatedTRT World - Turkish basketball star Alperen Sengun makes Balkan Athlete of the Year shortlist
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Turkish President Erdogan names new deputy governors for Central Bank
Musk merges xAI into SpaceX to pursue space-based data centres
Trump claims Cuba talks underway as Havana denies 'dialogue'
France investigates Franco-Israelis for complicity in Gaza genocide
Every Minneapolis federal agent getting body camera 'effective immediately'
Trump backs House push to pass funding deal to avert another shutdown
UN backs Rafah crossing reopening, stresses safe passage for civilians
Turkish President Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt this week
Belgium investigates babies potentially sickened by contaminated Nestle formula
US military and economic 'pressure' on ally Cuba 'unacceptable': Russia's FM
US cutting tariffs on India to 18% after Modi agrees to stop buying Russian oil, says Trump
Up to 1,000 migrants feared missing after Cyclone Harry ravages Mediterranean: NGO
Latest Epstein files ensnare global figures, prompt resignations
A who's who of powerful people named in the Epstein file dump
Türkiye welcomes steps that support peace, stability in Syria: Erdogan