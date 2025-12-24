Masashi 'Jumbo' Ozaki, one of only two Japanese golfers to be inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame, died at 78 after a battle with colon cancer, the Japan Golf Tour Organisation (JGTO) said on Wednesday.

Ozaki, whose 94 JGTO wins are the most of any player from Japan, was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2011, seven years after Isao Aoki became the first Japanese player to achieve the feat.

Ozaki started his career as a baseball player, before switching to professional golf and winning his first Japan PGA Championship at 26.

"He is an indispensable, one-of-a-kind figure in discussing men's golf, both now and in the future," the tour said in a social media post.

Ozaki played in over 80 PGA Tour events including the 1996 Presidents Cup, and he rose to fifth in the world rankings in 1996 at the age of 49.