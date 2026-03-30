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Israel passes 'discriminatory' bill allowing death penalty for Palestinian prisoners
Leading Israeli human rights group files a petition to the Supreme Court challenging a law permitting the execution of Palestinians convicted of attacks.
Israel passes 'discriminatory' bill allowing death penalty for Palestinian prisoners
Netanyahu backed law allowing death penalty for Palestinian prisoners amid growing international criticism. / Reuters
20 hours ago

Israel's parliament has approved a bill that would allow the execution of Palestinians convicted on “terror charges” for deadly attacks, a move sharply criticised as discriminatory by European nations and rights groups.

Sixty-two lawmakers, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on Monday voted in favour and 48 against the bill, championed by far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir. There was one abstention, and the rest of the lawmakers were not present.

The Palestinian Presidency issued a statement saying that the new Israeli law is a “blatant violation of international humanitarian law” and a breach of the Fourth Geneva Convention.

A leading Israeli human rights group announced it had filed a petition with the country's Supreme Court challenging the bill.

"The Association for Civil Rights in Israel filed a petition today to the High Court of Justice, demanding the annulment of the Death Penalty for Terrorists Law, enacted by the Knesset today, March 30, 2026," the rights group said in a statement shortly after lawmakers passed the bill.

The Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor stated that Israel’s new law makes the death penalty the default for Palestinians, warning it violates international law and fair trial standards.

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The Adalah Center for Human Rights also said the Knesset’s move on the death penalty for Palestinian prisoners amounts to “ethnic and racial discrimination.”

B’Tselem stated that the death penalty law adds another official killing mechanism to existing Israeli practices.

Britain, France, Germany and Italy expressed earlier on Sunday "deep concern" over the Israeli plans to extend the application of the death penalty.

Their statement came the same day the Council of Europe rights body also issued a statement against the law.

RelatedTRT World - Israel must reciprocate to Palestine's peace overture, says Türkiye
SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
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