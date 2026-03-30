Israel's parliament has approved a bill that would allow the execution of Palestinians convicted on “terror charges” for deadly attacks, a move sharply criticised as discriminatory by European nations and rights groups.

Sixty-two lawmakers, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on Monday voted in favour and 48 against the bill, championed by far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir. There was one abstention, and the rest of the lawmakers were not present.

The Palestinian Presidency issued a statement saying that the new Israeli law is a “blatant violation of international humanitarian law” and a breach of the Fourth Geneva Convention.

A leading Israeli human rights group announced it had filed a petition with the country's Supreme Court challenging the bill.

"The Association for Civil Rights in Israel filed a petition today to the High Court of Justice, demanding the annulment of the Death Penalty for Terrorists Law, enacted by the Knesset today, March 30, 2026," the rights group said in a statement shortly after lawmakers passed the bill.

The Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor stated that Israel’s new law makes the death penalty the default for Palestinians, warning it violates international law and fair trial standards.