Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced the formation of the Army Rocket Force Command in order to further enhance the country's fighting capabilities, according to local media.

Aaj News TV said that Sharif, speaking at a grand ceremony in Islamabad to mark the country's 78th Independence Day, said the force is equipped with modern technology and is capable of striking the enemy "from all directions."

This would be another milestone in strengthening the country's military power, he said.

He also invited all political parties to join the "Charter of Stability", which he said is not only an economic plan, but a framework based on national interest.

India's pride "shattered into dust"

During his speech, Sharif also recalled the conflict with India, accusing New Delhi of attacking Pakistan unprovoked over false accusations.

He hailed Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Babar, and Naval Chief Admiral Naveed Ashraf, for teaching India a "historic lesson."

He said in four days, India's pride was "shattered into dust."