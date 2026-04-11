US President Donald Trump has said he was not bothered about the outcome of US-Iran talks in Pakistan, insisting that the United States had come out ahead from the war.

"Whether we make a deal or not makes no difference to me. The reason is because we've won," Trump told reporters on Saturday.

"We're going to see what happens. We're in very deep negotiations with Iran. We win regardless. We've defeated them militarily."

His remarks came after the US, Pakistan, and Iran began holding trilateral face-to-face meetings on Saturday, aimed at ending the broader regional conflict in the Middle East amid a fragile two-week ceasefire brokered earlier this week.