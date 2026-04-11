US President Donald Trump has said he was not bothered about the outcome of US-Iran talks in Pakistan, insisting that the United States had come out ahead from the war.
"Whether we make a deal or not makes no difference to me. The reason is because we've won," Trump told reporters on Saturday.
"We're going to see what happens. We're in very deep negotiations with Iran. We win regardless. We've defeated them militarily."
His remarks came after the US, Pakistan, and Iran began holding trilateral face-to-face meetings on Saturday, aimed at ending the broader regional conflict in the Middle East amid a fragile two-week ceasefire brokered earlier this week.
'China is going to have big problems'
Trump argued that the US had destroyed Iran's Navy, including min-laying vessels that had operated in the Strait of Hormuz, a key waterway where roughly 20 percent of the world's oil trade passes.
"Their Navy has gone. 158 ships. They have 28 water droppers — mine droppers, they call them. All of them are sunk. They probably have a couple of mines in the water. We have mine sweepers out there. We're sweeping the Strait (of Hormuz).
On reports that Beijing is preparing to ship weapons to Iran, Trump warned that if it attempted to do so, "China is going to have big problems."