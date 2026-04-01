The Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical energy chokepoints, has been at the centre of the rapidly escalating geopolitical crisis that started after US-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28.

Here’s the latest on the narrow waterway connecting the Gulf to the open ocean which Iran has effectively blocked.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened severe damage to Iranian energy infrastructure to force open the Strait of Hormuz, but continues to delay taking action. He now suggests the US may soon wind down military action against Iran, saying American forces could leave within two to three weeks — and the Strait of Hormuz might “reopen automatically” after an exit.

Why the Strait of Hormuz matters

Roughly 20 percent of global oil and gas shipments pass through it, making it arguably the most important energy corridor on Earth.

Because so much of the world’s oil flows through this single route, disruption since the start of the Iran war has spooked markets.

The latest crisis began on February 28 when the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran.

In response, Iran moved to effectively block or control the strait, using a mix of missile and drone attacks on ships, naval mines along with threats and selective permissions for passage.

This caused shipping traffic to collapse, initially by about 70 percent, then nearly to zero.

Related TRT World - UAE backs military action to reopen Strait of Hormuz

De facto blockade with selective access

Iran is not enforcing a total shutdown but is instead allowing limited, negotiated passage for certain countries (like China or Malaysia) while restricting others.

Three Chinese ships recently sailed through the Strait of Hormuz after coordination with relevant parties, the ‌foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

"The Strait of Hormuz and the surrounding waters are an important route for global trade and energy supplies. China calls for an immediate ​ceasefire, an end to the fighting and restoration of peace and stability in the Gulf Region," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning ​told reporters regarding reports of the vessels' passage.

Mao did not offer details about the Chinese ships.

Ship-tracking data showed two ⁠Chinese container ships sailed through the Strait of Hormuz on Monday on their second attempt to leave the Gulf after turning back on Friday.

The vessels sailed ​in close formation out of the strait and into open waters, data on the MarineTraffic platform showed.