Belgium has formally filed a declaration of intervention at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the case brought by South Africa against Israel over alleged violations of the Genocide Convention in Gaza.

The ICJ confirmed on Tuesday that Belgium lodged its declaration on December 23, invoking Article 63 of the Court's Statute.

Several countries, including Brazil, Colombia, Ireland, Mexico, Spain and Türkiye have already joined the case.

Article 63 states that states that are parties to a convention under interpretation in ICJ proceedings have the right to intervene.

Belgium emphasised that its intervention focuses on Articles I through VI of the Genocide Convention, with particular attention to Article II, specifically regarding the interpretation of the "specific intent" required for genocidal intent.