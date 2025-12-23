WORLD
Belgium joins South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at ICJ
International Court of Justice confirms that Belgium lodged its declaration on December 23, invoking Article 63 of the Court’s Statute.
The ICJ confirmed that Belgium lodged its declaration on Dec. 23, invoking Article 63 of the Court's Statute. / AFP
December 23, 2025

Belgium has formally filed a declaration of intervention at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the case brought by South Africa against Israel over alleged violations of the Genocide Convention in Gaza.

The ICJ confirmed on Tuesday that Belgium lodged its declaration on December 23, invoking Article 63 of the Court's Statute.

Several countries, including Brazil, Colombia, Ireland, Mexico, Spain and Türkiye have already joined the case.

Article 63 states that states that are parties to a convention under interpretation in ICJ proceedings have the right to intervene.

Belgium emphasised that its intervention focuses on Articles I through VI of the Genocide Convention, with particular attention to Article II, specifically regarding the interpretation of the "specific intent" required for genocidal intent.

The court has invited both South Africa and Israel to provide written observations on Belgium's intervention, in line with Article 83 of the Rules of Court.

South Africa filed the case against Israel on December 29, 2023, accusing it of violating obligations under the Genocide Convention in its actions against Palestinians in Gaza. Since then, the court has issued a series of provisional measures ordering Israel to take steps to prevent acts of genocide.

The ICJ, based in The Hague, is the principal judicial organ of the UN and adjudicates legal disputes between states.

SOURCE:AA
