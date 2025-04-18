The 16th International Opera Festival, organised by the Turkish Culture and Tourism Ministry’s State Opera and Ballet, will feature a rich variety of performances with international and local talent alike from May 10 to June 3.

The festival will present 11 productions, including appearances by international guest artists and ensembles worldwide, across 20 performances.

After breaking attendance records in recent years and attracting audiences of all ages, this year’s events will take place at the Ataturk Cultural Center (AKM) Turkish Telekom Opera Stage, AKM Theater Hall, and Kadikoy Sureyya Opera Stage in Istanbul.

Caner Akgun, director and artistic director of the Istanbul State Opera and Ballet, told Anadolu that the festival will open on May 10 with a gala concert and conclude on June 3 with the ballet Russian Hamlet performed by the Eifman Ballet from St. Petersburg.

He said a very diverse program awaits opera lovers, adding: “On May 10, we will hold a gala concert with Nayden Todorov, the conductor of the Sofia Philharmonic Orchestra, conducting. It will be a performance with our artists and two guest foreign soloists. The concert will take place in memory of Leyla Gencer on the anniversary of her death." Gencer, a Turkish bel canto soprano, passed away in 2008.

A major highlight will be the world premiere of a new staging of the opera Gilgamesh, a rarely performed work by Ahmet Adnan Saygun, a Turkish composer who died in 1991.

Akgun emphasised the team’s months of preparations and their sense of national duty in reviving the piece, encouraging audiences of all ages to witness this historic debut.