Türkiye, Oman review regional diplomacy in talks between foreign ministers
Ministers speak over the phone, assessing outcomes of recent talks aimed at reducing regional disputes and tensions.
Türkiye’s FM Hakan Fidan discussed regional issues with his Omani counterpart Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi over the phone on January 16, 2026. / AA Archive
January 16, 2026

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a phone call with his Omani counterpart Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi on Friday.

According to information obtained by Turkish diplomatic sources, the two ministers reviewed the outcomes of recent contacts between Türkiye and Oman aimed at easing regional disputes and tensions.

Al Busaidi last week underlined steady progress in ties with Türkiye, citing “mutual trust and respect” and significant untapped opportunities for deeper cooperation.

Speaking at a joint news conference with Fidan in the Turkish capital Ankara on January 8, Al Busaidi said the two countries’ leaders share a common vision and the will to further advance relations.

He also said they discussed regional developments, including Palestine, as well as Yemen, Syria, Sudan and Somalia, and praised Türkiye’s role in supporting political and humanitarian initiatives.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
