Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a phone call with his Omani counterpart Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi on Friday.

According to information obtained by Turkish diplomatic sources, the two ministers reviewed the outcomes of recent contacts between Türkiye and Oman aimed at easing regional disputes and tensions.

Al Busaidi last week underlined steady progress in ties with Türkiye, citing “mutual trust and respect” and significant untapped opportunities for deeper cooperation.