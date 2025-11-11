In South Gaza’s Khan Younis, families gather daily at the Nasser Hospital complex for perhaps the most agonising moments of their lives, already devastated by two years of Israel’s genocidal war.

In a small courtyard within the complex, a single television screen connected to a computer shows images of the victims.

Families of the missing gather in front of it, hoping to recognise their loved ones among the faces on display.

The Gaza authorities display images of bodies handed over by Israel under a fragile ceasefire brokered by the US and backed by several other countries, including Türkiye .

Brothers, fathers, sons look up at the screens, their faces gaunt and exhausted from the long wait. Trembling hands hold up mobile phone cameras to zoom in on the photos.

They search for traces of a familiar shirt, a ring, or a scar still etched in memory.

As the photos fleet across the screens, flickers of recognition overwhelm those waiting, bringing a collective sorrow. Some shed a tear. Others are too numb to react.

Amid this painful scene stands Ahmed Abu al-Saud, a Palestinian man in his thirties, who lost contact with his brother Hosni two years ago. Before the war, Ahmad worked as a freelance photographer in Gaza. He also ran his own small business — a cafe.

He lived with his family in a modest home, alongside his wife and their two daughters: Tala, 5, and Selin, 3.

Their life was safe and stable. But when the war broke out, he lost his cafe, which was destroyed by shelling, and their home was also reduced to rubble.

Despite everything, he now continues to work as an independent photojournalist.

Before losing his brother Hosni, he had also lost two other brothers — young men in their twenties — named Mahmoud and Abdel Rahman.

He moves between the photos posted by the Ministry of Health, searching each face for his brother’s features, clinging to a hope that fades day by day.

Around him, dozens of families share the same restless dilemma: “Maybe this is my son… maybe these are his features”.

Many still don’t know the fate of their loved ones.

“My brother disappeared in the first weeks of the war on Gaza after he went out to buy things for his little daughter. He never returned”, Ahmed tells TRT World.

“We knew nothing about his whereabouts…we are just waiting,” adds Ahmed, who was displaced from Rafah to the refugee camps in Khan Younis.

He adds, “We hoped, at least, that he might be a prisoner. We waited for the day he would appear alive. We searched hospitals and went daily to the morgues anxiously, avoiding the moment we might learn he was dead. We searched through the destruction, displacement, and rubble of houses.”

And then their worst fears came true.

“We recognised him by the clothes he was wearing at the time he disappeared, …and his body build and facial features.”

Ahmed says his brother was shot in the head and chest.

For the family – especially Hosni’s wife and his two-year-old son Omar – the identification of the body marks the closure of one chapter, the long wait. But it also means the beginning of another: grieving.

The family is taking solace from the fact that they will be at last able to bury him with dignity, and say the final farewell, attempting to capture some of the tenderness lost in the long search.

In Gaza, Ahmed’s pain echoes through most households, having lost one or more family members since October 7, 2023. Thousands are still missing , many of them captured and held illegally by Israel.

Though the official death toll is just over 69,000, humanitarian organisations estimate that more than 10,000 bodies are still buried under the rubble in the devastated enclave.

The ‘homecoming’

Following the ceasefire in Gaza, the Palestinian Ministry of Health began retrieving bodies from the rubble and handing them over to families. Bodies handed over by Israel are also being handed over.

This entire process is carried out amid complex humanitarian and legal conditions, reflecting the magnitude of challenges faced by the authorities to return the bodies to their families and enable dignified burials.

In a small room inside Al-Shifa Medical Complex, a forensic team in Gaza is working under extremely harsh conditions – trying to identify bodies arriving one after another from the Israeli side via the Red Cross.

Forensic expert Ahmed Zuhair explains the complexities of the task at hand as they receive bodies from the Israeli side without any information or details.

He explains that the Israeli authorities do not provide any data about the source of the bodies, where they were held, or even the causes of death.

Zuhair notes that this lack of information makes the forensic task nearly impossible, forcing the team to rely on very rudimentary methods to try to identify the bodies, in the absence of modern equipment, especially DNA testing devices.