Hungary’s parliament has adopted a resolution opposing Ukraine’s membership in the European Union, warning that admitting the war-torn country could draw the bloc directly into the conflict with Russia.

The measure passed in the National Assembly with 142 votes in favour, 28 against, and four abstentions, according to government spokesperson Zoltan Kovacs.

“The resolution calls on the government to support international peace efforts, avoid sending money or weapons to Ukraine, and prevent both Hungary and the EU from being drawn into the war,” a statement by Kovacs read.

Lawmakers said Ukraine’s accession should not proceed while the country remains at war, arguing that membership could risk making the EU a direct participant in the conflict.

The resolution calls on the Hungarian government to oppose the launch of substantive accession negotiations and to reject Ukraine’s future entry into the bloc.

The statement also criticises continued financial and military support for Kiev. It notes that the EU has already provided about $225 billion in aid to Ukraine since Russia’s full-scale invasion began in 2022 and warns that Ukraine’s potential share of the bloc’s next seven-year budget could exceed $419 billion.

Hungarian lawmakers said such spending could reduce funding available for existing member states through cohesion and agricultural programs.

The resolution urges the government to support international peace efforts and avoid sending additional financial or military assistance to Ukraine. It also calls on Budapest to resist initiatives that would transform the EU into a military alliance and to oppose attempts by EU institutions to bypass the bloc’s unanimity rule in decision-making.