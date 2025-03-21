After Columbia’s Mahmoud Khalil, a researcher from Georgetown University Badar Khan Suri was detained by Department of Homeland Security (DHS) agents on March 17. Agents informed Suri that his student visa had been revoked.

Suri, an Indian-origin postdoctoral associate at Georgetown University, faces deportation under the same immigration law provision used against Khalil in less than two weeks after Khalil’s ordeal.

The Immigration and Nationality Act—invoked by Trump in a move that legal experts argue exceeded his authority—states that any immigrant may be deported if the Secretary of State determines that their activities or presence in the US could pose “adverse foreign policy consequences.”

A federal judge has temporarily blocked the deportation of Suri, who has been accused of spreading Hamas propaganda. Judge Patricia Tolliver Giles ruled that Suri cannot be removed from the US unless the court issues a contrary order.

The closest justification given is that Mahmoud Khalil was designated for deportation for “leading activities aligned with Hamas,” while Suri was accused of “spreading Hamas propaganda and promoting antisemitism on social media” and having “close connections to a known or suspected terrorist.”

The defence contends that there is no evidence of criminal activity on Suri’s part.

The claim about Suri’s alleged “close connections” appears to refer to his Palestinian father-in-law, Ahmed Yousef, who previously served as an adviser to the late Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.



However, Yousef stepped down from that role over a decade ago and has since publicly criticised Hamas’s decision to launch the October 7 attacks, according to reports .

Suri’s attorney, Hassan Ahmad, argued that he was targeted solely for his social media posts and his wife’s Palestinian identity and activism.



Ahmad emphasised that Suri is an academic, not an activist, and that his online statements about the Israel-Gaza war should be protected under the First Amendment.

Neither Khalil nor Suri has been accused of breaking any law, and the DHS has presented no evidence for either deportation.

Unlike Khalil, Suri was not known for leading activism efforts or organising public demonstrations.

Following his detention, Georgetown University stated that it had no knowledge of Suri engaging in any illegal activity and had not been provided with a reason for his detention.

Think Tank takes credit

It didn’t take long for a pro-Israel organisation to claim credit for uncovering details about Suri’s Palestinian wife’s family.

Shortly after news of his detention spread, the Middle East Forum (MEF) published a blog post boasting about its role in bringing Suri to the attention of US authorities.

“Hamas-Linked Georgetown Academic Faces Deportation Following MEF Report,” the organisation declared in a headline, explicitly linking its efforts to the Trump administration’s decision to deport Suri.

The headline refers to a report published on February 24, nearly a month before Suri’s detention. The report connects Suri to his father-in-law, Ahmed Yousef.

“The Middle East Forum think tank has uncovered that Saleh, the daughter of longtime Hamas leader Ahmed Yousef, is married to Georgetown postdoctoral fellow Badar Khan Suri,” the article states, before listing accusations that it claims prove Suri’s alleged alignment with extremism.

Among the accusations is the claim that he “denied well-documented reports of the Hamas-led massacre in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.”

The report cites a Facebook post in which Suri wrote: “Three lies by Israeli occupation, no proof whatsoever of babies beheaded, rapes, or mass killings at [the] carnival.”

In a blog post published after Suri’s arrest, MEF praised the Trump administration for taking action against Suri while criticising Georgetown University for its inaction, apparently despite its investigative work identifying and publicizing Suri as “someone so openly sympathetic to terrorism”.

“Unlike Georgetown University, which offered no acknowledgment or response to evidence of Suri’s Hamas links, the Trump administration took decisive action in preventing the United States from becoming a haven for extremists hiding behind academic credentials,” the article reads.