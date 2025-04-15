AFRICA
Sudan's RSF establishes rival govt; army advances in Omdurman as war rolls into 3rd year
The army announced it recaptured three areas and a camp from the RSF in western Omdurman.
Members of army walks next to destroyed military vehicle and bombed buildings in the state of Khartoum / Reuters
April 15, 2025

The chief of Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has declared the establishment of a government rivalling the official administration aligned with the army, while the army announced more advances in western Omdurman as the war rolls into its third year.

"On this anniversary, we proudly declare the establishment of the Government of Peace and Unity, a broad coalition that reflects the true face of Sudan," Mohamed Hamdan Daglo said in a statement on Telegram on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Sudanese army announced that it had advanced in western Omdurman and regained control of three areas and a camp from the RSF.

In a statement, the Sudanese army claimed that it is continuing its sweeping successes in western Omdurman, saying, "Our forces today managed to crush and destroy the RSF militia."

The territories of Al-Safwa, Al-Hilla Al-Jadida, the village of Al-Safirah, and the Konan camp, as well as the area's remaining limited pockets, are being cleared of RSF militia forces, according to the army.

The statement also noted that the army has also "destroyed several RSF combat vehicles, killed dozens of their fighters, and is pursuing the rest."

Calls to end war mount

The developments happened as G7 foreign ministers on Tuesday issued a statement calling for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in Sudan and condemning attacks by Sudan's RSF.

The United States also condemned "in the strongest possible terms" mounting paramilitary violence in western Sudan, decrying the targeting of camps of displaced people and vulnerable citizens.

In comments to reporters, State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said the RSF was carrying out an "escalation of attacks" on North Darfur's capital city El Fasher and nearby internally displaced people's camps.

"We are deeply alarmed by reports the RSF has deliberately targeted civilians and humanitarian actors in Zamzam and Abu Shouk," Bruce said, referencing the camps.

Since April 15, 2023, the RSF has been battling the Sudanese army for control of the country, resulting in thousands of deaths and one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

More than 20,000 people have been killed and 15 million displaced, according to the UN and local authorities. Research from US scholars, however, estimates the death toll at around 130,000.

In recent weeks, the RSF has lost significant territory across Sudan to government forces.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
