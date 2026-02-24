The presidents of the European Council, European Commission, and European Parliament on Tuesday stressed that respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity remains the cornerstone of international peace, marking the fourth anniversary of the Russia-Ukraine war.

In a joint statement, the EU leaders stressed that "no country can annex its neighbour and that borders cannot be changed by force," warning that "the aggressor must not be rewarded."

They reiterated that a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace for Ukraine must be based on the principles of the UN Charter and international law, with full respect for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"In the current challenging international and geopolitical environment, we stress the importance of maintaining transatlantic and global solidarity with Ukraine," the statement said.