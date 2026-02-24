The presidents of the European Council, European Commission, and European Parliament on Tuesday stressed that respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity remains the cornerstone of international peace, marking the fourth anniversary of the Russia-Ukraine war.
In a joint statement, the EU leaders stressed that "no country can annex its neighbour and that borders cannot be changed by force," warning that "the aggressor must not be rewarded."
They reiterated that a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace for Ukraine must be based on the principles of the UN Charter and international law, with full respect for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.
"In the current challenging international and geopolitical environment, we stress the importance of maintaining transatlantic and global solidarity with Ukraine," the statement said.
The leaders affirmed that the EU will continue to provide comprehensive political, financial, economic, humanitarian, military and diplomatic support to Ukraine and its people.
They highlighted that the EU has stood firmly with Ukraine since the first day and remains committed to supporting Kiev in defending its independence and rebuilding the country.
The statement also emphasised the bloc's determination to increase pressure on Russia, saying: "Putin's war of attrition is steadily wearing Russia down, and we are determined to put further pressure on Russia to stop its aggression and engage in meaningful negotiations towards peace."
Reaffirming Ukraine's European future, the EU leaders said the country can count on the bloc's full support in its accession process and post-war reconstruction efforts.