British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has said that the UK will allow the US to use its bases for “specific and limited defensive purposes” following escalating Iranian missile attacks across the Gulf region.
"The United States has requested permission to use British bases for that specific and limited defensive purpose.
"We have taken the decision to accept this request – to prevent Iran firing missiles across the region, killing innocent civilians, putting British lives at risk, and hitting countries that have not been involved," Starmer said in a statement on Sunday.
The basis of the UK's decision is the collective self-defence of longstanding friends and allies and protecting British lives, he added.
Starmer added, "Our decision that the UK would not be involved with the strikes on Iran was deliberate.
"Not least because we believe that the best way forward for the region and for the world is a negotiated settlement."
"Defensive action"
A separate statement posted on the UK government website set out its legal position.
Starmer said "the only way to stop the threat" from Iran was "to destroy the missiles at source, in their storage depots or the launchers which are used to fire the missiles".
Earlier on Sunday, France, Germany and the UK said in a joint statement they were ready to defend their interests and those of their allies in the Gulf if necessary by taking "defensive action" against Iran.
Starmer said there were "at least 200,000" British citizens in the affected region, from residents and families on holiday to people travelling.
He urged them to register their presence and follow foreign ministry travel advice, which urged Britons in Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates to "immediately shelter in place".
The threat from Iran was also endangering Britain's armed forces, Starmer said.