British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has said that the UK will allow the US to use its bases for “specific and limited defensive purposes” following escalating Iranian missile attacks across the Gulf region.

"The United States has requested permission to use British bases for that specific and limited defensive purpose.

"We have taken the decision to accept this request – to prevent Iran firing missiles across the region, killing innocent civilians, putting British lives at risk, and hitting countries that have not been involved," Starmer said in a statement on Sunday.

The basis of the UK's decision is the collective self-defence of longstanding friends and allies and protecting British lives, he added.

Starmer added, "Our decision that the UK would not be involved with the strikes on Iran was deliberate.



"Not least because we believe that the best way forward for the region and for the world is a negotiated settlement."