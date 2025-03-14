Representatives of China, Russia and Iran called Friday for an end to “unlawful” US sanctions on Iran over its nuclear programme and a restart to multinational talks on the issue.

The three nations who met Friday morning “emphasised the necessity of terminating all unlawful unilateral sanctions,” China’s Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu read from a joint statement, flanked by Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Ryabkov Sergey Alexeevich and Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi.

“The three countries reiterated that political and diplomatic engagement and dialogue based on the principle of mutual respect remains the only viable and practical option in this regard,” Ma read.

Later in the day, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi also met with the Russian and Iranian representatives and discussed the resolution of the Iranian nuclear issue.

Additionally, the three nations agreed that promoting cooperation through dialogue is paramount while opposing any hasty intervention by the UN Security Council (UNSC).

They warned that “initiating the snapback mechanism would undo years of diplomatic progress and must be approached with caution,” according to a press statement released by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

The talks are the latest attempt to broach the matter and come after US President Donald Trump wrote to Iran’s Supreme Leader in an attempt to jumpstart talks.