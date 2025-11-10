EUROPE
Finland sees record spike in reported hate crimes: report
The number of reported hate crimes has risen steadily each year since around 2020, according to the Police University College.
Record number of hate crimes reported in Finland last year / Reuters
November 10, 2025

Finland has seen a record number of hate crimes so far in 2025, with nearly 70 percent of the crime reports filed motivated by the victims' ethnic or national background, local media reported on Monday.

The number of reported hate crimes in Finland has steadily risen each year since around 2020, as suspected cases mainly dealt with verbal insults, threats, and harassment, broadcaster Yle reported, citing a report by the country’s Police University College.

The data shows that this year, suspected hate crime cases reached a record high in the country as police recorded a total of 1,808 suspected hate crimes, up 13 percent since 2023.

The report said the motives behind the suspected crimes were most often racist in nature, adding that nearly 70 percent of the reports filed were motivated by the victims' ethnic or national background.

"The Finnish Criminal Code does not include the criminal categories of hate crime or hate speech, but hate motive is a basis for increasing the punishment. Therefore, any act that is defined by legislation as a crime can be a hate crime," said Police University College.

Jenita Rauta, a researcher at the university, said victims' disability, sexual orientation, or religious background were among hate crimes reported last year.

"The trend is concerning. In my opinion, the increase in hate crimes against people with disabilities reflects, for example, a broader societal polarisation in which those in vulnerable positions are targeted," Rauta said.

According to the report, the most targeted group were Syrians living in Finland, as the most common victims were Muslims, and the suspected crimes typically took place online.

