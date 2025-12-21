Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to hold talks with French President Emmanuel Macron if there is mutual political will, RIA news agency cited Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying in remarks published.

"If there is mutual political will, then it can only be viewed positively,” Peskov said on Sunday, according to RIA.

Macron said this week he believed Europe should reach back out to Putin over ending the war in Ukraine.

"I believe that it's in our interest as Europeans and Ukrainians to find the right framework to re-engage this discussion" in the coming weeks, the French president said.