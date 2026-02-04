A deadly collision off the Aegean island of Chios on Tuesday night has renewed scrutiny of the Greek Coast Guard’s interactions with migrant boats trying to reach Europe, reviving debate over a string of controversial maritime encounters that have drawn international concern in recent years.
Fifteen people — including men, women and children — died when a speedboat carrying migrants allegedly “collided” with a Greek Coast Guard patrol vessel during an interception attempt late on Tuesday, triggering an ongoing search-and-rescue operation amid unanswered questions about how the tragedy unfolded.
But if recent history is any guide, then it becomes apparent that this was more than just an accidental collision.
In April last year, the European Union’s border protection agency, Frontex, said it was reviewing 12 serious incident reports linked to Greece’s handling of irregular migration, including alleged human rights violations at sea between 2024 and 2025.
While details of individual cases remain limited, the investigation highlighted persistent concerns over how migrant boats are intercepted, pushed back or otherwise handled in the narrow and often contested waters between Türkiye and Greece.
Below is a look at five such incidents — from the latest tragedy to earlier flashpoints — that have shaped perceptions of Greece’s sea-border practices:
1. Chios collision kills at least 15
On Tuesday, a migrant-packed speedboat attempting to reach Greece collided with a Greek Coast Guard vessel off Chios, killing at least 15 people and injuring dozens more, including children.
Greek authorities claim the migrants failed to stop and carried out dangerous manoeuvres that caused the crash, but the scale of the loss has intensified debate over the risks of confrontational interceptions and the wider human cost of deterrence-focused enforcement.
2. Rhodes chase ends in capsizing, two dead
On October 14 2025, a pursuit by Coast Guard patrol boats near the island of Rhodes ended with a migrant speedboat capsizing after trying to evade interception, killing a man and a boy.
Authorities again cited risky manoeuvres by the vessel, while critics questioned the safety protocols governing high-speed chases involving overcrowded boats.
3. Pylos shipwreck controversy
In June 2023, one of the Mediterranean’s deadliest disasters saw an overcrowded migrant trawler, the Adriana, sink off southern Greece with hundreds of people aboard.
Survivors and rights groups accused the Coast Guard of delayed or inadequate rescue efforts and controversial manoeuvres that may have contributed to the capsize, with advocates calling the handling indicative of wider systemic problems.
Greek authorities consistently reject claims of illegal pushbacks or negligent conduct, saying their priority is saving lives and upholding international law.
At the same time, international investigators and rights groups continue to urge clearer safeguards, greater transparency and strict adherence to maritime and human rights standards.
4. Migrants thrown into the sea
In April 2022, Türkiye’s then interior minister shared a video in which a migrant said he and two others were forced into the sea by the Greek Coast Guard after being intercepted.
“The Greek Coast Guard gave us lifejackets before leaving us in the water, but they were children’s vests and too small for us,” the man said. “My cousin told them he could not swim, but they did not listen. They threw us into the sea and he drowned there.”
He said his cousin’s final words were: “I can’t swim. I don’t know how to swim.”
5. Footage shows attempt to disable migrant boat
In March 2020, patrol teams belonging to the Greek Coast Guard were filmed intervening against a boat carrying refugees.
The footage appeared to show Greek personnel firing near the vessel and attempting to disable or sink the migrants’ boat, sparking outrage and diplomatic protest.