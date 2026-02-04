A deadly collision off the Aegean island of Chios on Tuesday night has renewed scrutiny of the Greek Coast Guard’s interactions with migrant boats trying to reach Europe, reviving debate over a string of controversial maritime encounters that have drawn international concern in recent years.

Fifteen people — including men, women and children — died when a speedboat carrying migrants allegedly “collided” with a Greek Coast Guard patrol vessel during an interception attempt late on Tuesday, triggering an ongoing search-and-rescue operation amid unanswered questions about how the tragedy unfolded.

But if recent history is any guide, then it becomes apparent that this was more than just an accidental collision.

In April last year, the European Union’s border protection agency, Frontex, said it was reviewing 12 serious incident reports linked to Greece’s handling of irregular migration, including alleged human rights violations at sea between 2024 and 2025.

While details of individual cases remain limited, the investigation highlighted persistent concerns over how migrant boats are intercepted, pushed back or otherwise handled in the narrow and often contested waters between Türkiye and Greece.

Below is a look at five such incidents — from the latest tragedy to earlier flashpoints — that have shaped perceptions of Greece’s sea-border practices:

1. Chios collision kills at least 15

On Tuesday, a migrant-packed speedboat attempting to reach Greece collided with a Greek Coast Guard vessel off Chios, killing at least 15 people and injuring dozens more, including children.

Greek authorities claim the migrants failed to stop and carried out dangerous manoeuvres that caused the crash, but the scale of the loss has intensified debate over the risks of confrontational interceptions and the wider human cost of deterrence-focused enforcement.

2. Rhodes chase ends in capsizing, two dead

On October 14 2025, a pursuit by Coast Guard patrol boats near the island of Rhodes ended with a migrant speedboat capsizing after trying to evade interception, killing a man and a boy.

Authorities again cited risky manoeuvres by the vessel, while critics questioned the safety protocols governing high-speed chases involving overcrowded boats.

3. Pylos shipwreck controversy