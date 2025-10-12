Türkiye has defeated Bulgaria 6-1 on Saturday in their third Group E match of the European Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, played in Sofia.

The goals that secured the victory were scored by Arda Guler in the 11th minute, Viktor Popov’s own goal in the 49th minute, Kenan Yildiz in the 51st and 56th minutes, Zeki Celik in the 65th minute, and Irfan Can Kahveci in the 90+3 minute.

Bulgaria scored with Radoslav Kirilov in the 13th minute.

The result marks Türkiye’s second win in Group E, keeping them firmly in contention for qualification.