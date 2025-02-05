WAR ON GAZA
Israel has killed 61,700+ Palestinians in its genocidal war on Gaza
With the ceasefire holding, Palestinians in Gaza struggle to rebuild their shattered lives — or what little remains of them following Israel’s genocidal war, which claimed over 60,000 lives, including those of thousands still buried under the rubble
Producer: Hatice Cagla Gunaydin, Graphic Artist: Elif Cansin Senol / TRT World
February 5, 2025

Truce in Israel's war on Gaza — which has reportedly killed over 47,500 Palestinians, a figure revised to 61,700 having added thousands who are missing and now presumed dead — enters its 18th day.

