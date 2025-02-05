Israel has killed 61,700+ Palestinians in its genocidal war on Gaza
With the ceasefire holding, Palestinians in Gaza struggle to rebuild their shattered lives — or what little remains of them following Israel’s genocidal war, which claimed over 60,000 lives, including those of thousands still buried under the rubble
February 5, 2025
Truce in Israel's war on Gaza — which has reportedly killed over 47,500 Palestinians, a figure revised to 61,700 having added thousands who are missing and now presumed dead — enters its 18th day.