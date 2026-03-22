The Netherlands said starvation and the deliberate obstruction of humanitarian aid may play an important role in determining genocidal intent, in a submission to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in South Africa’s case against Israel.

The submission, filed on March 12 as part of the ongoing genocide case, sets out the Netherlands’ interpretation of acts of genocide and how intent may be assessed under the Genocide Convention.

It said acts of genocide could include starvation and the withholding of humanitarian aid, particularly when carried out as part of a coordinated plan or consistent pattern of conduct.

The Netherlands also said forced displacement may correspond to underlying acts of genocide and serve as evidence of specific intent, particularly where it leads to serious bodily or mental harm or creates conditions of life calculated to bring about a group’s physical destruction.

Acts against children should be assessed differently, it said, arguing that a lower threshold should apply when evaluating harm due to their specific vulnerabilities.

The submission stressed that the prohibition of genocide is a peremptory norm of international law and that all states share a common interest in ensuring compliance with the Genocide Convention.

The Netherlands is among more than 20 countries to have submitted declarations of intervention in the case, though some, including the US, Hungary and Paraguay, have taken positions partially aligned with Israel.

Among a group of six Western countries that previously made similar arguments in a separate genocide case involving Myanmar, only the Netherlands intervened in the South Africa case, while France, the UK, Canada and Denmark did not.