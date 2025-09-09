CLIMATE
2 min read
Over 120,000 evacuated in central Pakistan floods as survivors endure scorching heat
Floodwaters submerge more than 3,900 villages in 26 districts.
Over 120,000 evacuated in central Pakistan floods as survivors endure scorching heat
A commuter train leaves a railway station through flooded tracks caused by heavy rains, in Hyderabad, Pakistan, Sept. 9, 2025. / AP
September 9, 2025

Rescuers backed by the military evacuated nearly 100,000 people overnight from a central Pakistani city, some of whom described enduring scorching heat in tents and open areas after floodwaters submerged their homes and swept away farmland.

In the past 24 hours, more than 122,000 people have been moved from Jalalpur Pirwala, a city in eastern Punjab province, said Irfan Ali Kathia, director general of the Punjab Disaster Management Authority.

Many sought shelter with relatives, while others were staying in relief camps, he said.

Flooding triggered by weeks of torrential monsoon rains, cloudbursts and water releases from dams in neighbouring India has displaced 2.2 million people across Punjab since last month, Kathia told reporters.

At least 61 people have died in flood-related incidents since last month. Kathia said Multan, another key city in Punjab, was still at risk of flooding as levels in the rivers continued to rise. Preparations were underway to carry out controlled breaches of embankments to divert water toward rural areas to protect cities, he said.

“We were able to save many lives through timely evacuations, though some people refused to leave until the water reached their villages,” he said. He added that thermal imaging drones were used to locate survivors.

RelatedTRT World - Pakistan’s Punjab faces biggest floods in its history, affecting 2M people

Gratitude amid loss

Floodwaters have submerged more than 3,900 villages in 26 districts since August 23, Kathia said.

RECOMMENDED

A displaced resident, Tariq Ullah, said that he and his family are living in a roadside tent.

“Thank God our lives were saved. A house can be rebuilt, but life is given only once,” he said, adding that a local political party, Pakistan Markazi Muslim League, was helping provide aid to families like his.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority, India on Tuesday again shared river data, noting that one Indian river remained at the danger mark, raising the risk of further cross-border flooding in Pakistani areas along the border.

Nationwide, monsoon flooding since late June has killed more than 900 people, according to the disaster authority.

Currently, nearly 80,000 people are living in relief camps across Punjab, and evacuations also took place in southern Sindh province, where more than 100,000 people were relocated last week.

Sindh was among the worst-hit regions in the catastrophic 2022 floods, which killed 1,739 people across Pakistan.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Bangladesh court sentences six to death for killings, burning bodies during 2024 uprising
Deadly blast rips through illegal coal mine in India’s Meghalaya state
'Berlin whipping up spy mania': Russia expels German diplomat in tit-for-tat move
RSF attack on hospital in Sudan kills 22 people, including medics
Israel continues to block aid deliveries into Gaza: UNRWA
Bangladesh thanks Pakistan as Islamabad shuns T20 World Cup match with India in support of Dhaka
Türkiye boosts air, ground military support to back Somalia’s war on terror
Pakistan military claims major gains in Balochistan operation with 216 terrorists killed
Türkiye, Saudi Arabia eye joint investment in KAAN fighter jets, deepeing defence cooperation
Israeli forces detain 32 Palestinians in raids across occupied West Bank
China urges US–Russia talks after nuclear arms control treaty expires
Israeli strikes kill Palestinian man, injure woman in Gaza despite ceasefire deal
Israel starts constructing new settlement road to encircle occupied East Jerusalem
Ten Dutch municipalities fined for violating privacy of Muslim residents in secret probes
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales