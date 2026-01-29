US President Donald Trump talks about Greenland as a strategic asset that could be bought by Washington, while Denmark asserts its legal sovereignty over the island. For the Inuit people, who have lived here for centuries, no one owns the Arctic land.

The concept that ownership is shared collectively is central to the Inuit identity, they say. It has survived 300 years of colonisation and is written into law: People can own houses, but not the land beneath them.

"We can't even buy our own land ourselves, but Trump wants to buy it - that's so strange to us," said Kaaleeraq Ringsted, 74, in Kapisillit, a tiny settlement of wooden houses clinging to the shore of a fjord east of the capital, Nuuk.

“Since childhood, I have been used to the idea that you can only rent land. We have always been used to the idea that we collectively own our land.”

'A free life in nature'

Ringsted, a former fisherman and hunter who was born in Kapisillit, was speaking at the small church that sits on a cliff above the village, reachable only via a steep wooden staircase, where he is now the village catechist.

It is deep winter, and the sun rarely climbs above the surrounding mountains.

The settlement scattered below also boasts a school, a grocery store and a service house where residents can shower and wash clothes. A small emergency room holds basic medical supplies. A job posting for a clinic employee hung on the door.

Related TRT World - Explained: Why Trump's Greenland ambition has Silicon Valley fingerprints all over it

It is a place of raw beauty and hard logistics. The small pier is the lifeline, where the weekly boat brings supplies from Nuuk and from which fishermen and hunters set out for seal, halibut, cod and reindeer.

"We’ve always had a free life here in nature," said Heidi Lennert Nolso, the village leader. "We can sail and go anywhere without restrictions."

Guardians, not owners

Greenland and its people were thrust into the global spotlight last year when Trump revived his demand that the US take control of the island for national security and to access its abundant mineral resources.

Trump has since backed away from threats the US could take the island by force and said he had secured total and permanent US access to Greenland in a deal with NATO, but much of the detail remains unclear.

Locals in the village said they followed the headlines, but it was not something they spoke a lot about.

“People here are interested in the day that is coming. Is there food in the fridge? Fine, then I can sleep a little longer. If there is no food, then I will go out and catch fish or go out and shoot a reindeer,” said Vanilla Mathiassen, a Danish teacher in Kapisillit who has worked in towns and villages across Greenland for 13 years.

Ulrik Blidorf, a lawyer in Nuuk and owner of the firm Inuit Law, said Greenland, an autonomous Danish territory, did not have private freehold ownership of land.

“In Greenland, you can’t own the land,” Blidorf said. “It’s been like that ever since our ancestors came here. Today you get a right to use the area where you have your house.”