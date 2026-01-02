Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has proposed appointing First Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov as the country’s new defence minister, praising his role in developing drones and advancing digitalisation for Ukraine’s defence needs.
Speaking in his nightly video address on Friday, Zelenskyy said Fedorov was deeply involved in the so-called 'drone line' initiative and had worked effectively on the digitalisation of state services and processes.
"Together with all our military personnel, military command, national weapons manufacturers and Ukraine’s partners, we must implement changes in the defence sector that will truly help."
Fedorov, who also serves as minister of digital transformation, would replace Denys Shmyhal, pending parliamentary approval.
Zelenskyy said the defence ministry had shown good results under Shmyhal, a former prime minister, and that he was being offered a new government post.
Corruption scandal
The proposed appointment comes as part of a broader leadership reshuffle announced by Zelenskyy on Friday.
In a separate decision, the Ukrainian president appointed military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov as head of the presidential office, following the resignation of Andriy Yermak amid a widening corruption scandal.
In a statement posted on X, Zelenskyy said the decision reflected the country’s need to intensify its focus on security, defence development and the diplomatic track of negotiations.
"At this stage, Ukraine needs increased focus on security, the development of defence and security forces, and the diplomatic path," he said, adding that Budanov had the experience and capacity to deliver results.
Budanov has led Ukraine’s military intelligence directorate since 2020, during which time the agency expanded its role and visibility in the war with Russia.
In a separate statement, Budanov confirmed he had accepted the new role, describing it as a responsibility at a critical moment for the country’s strategic security.