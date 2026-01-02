Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has proposed appointing First Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov as the country’s new defence minister, praising his role in developing drones and advancing digitalisation for Ukraine’s defence needs.

Speaking in his nightly video address on Friday, Zelenskyy said Fedorov was deeply involved in the so-called 'drone line' initiative and had worked effectively on the digitalisation of state services and processes.

"Mykhailo is deeply engaged in the drone line initiative and works very effectively on the digitalisation of state services and processes," Zelenskyy said.

"Together with all our military personnel, military command, national weapons manufacturers and Ukraine’s partners, we must implement changes in the defence sector that will truly help."

Fedorov, who also serves as minister of digital transformation, would replace Denys Shmyhal, pending parliamentary approval.

Zelenskyy said the defence ministry had shown good results under Shmyhal, a former prime minister, and that he was being offered a new government post.

