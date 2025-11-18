North Korean state-run media has slammed a recent agreement between the US and South Korea that will allow Seoul to begin developing its first fleet of nuclear-powered attack submarines, calling it a "declaration of confrontation."

"The fact that the US, ignoring the danger of a global nuclear arms race that would result from nuclear proliferation to non-nuclear states, approved South Korea's possession of nuclear submarines and then permitted uranium enrichment and spent fuel reprocessing, thereby laying the foundation for North Korea to rise to the status of a ‘quasi-nuclear power,’ clearly demonstrates the US's dangerous confrontational tactics," the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said on Tuesday.

KCNA said a joint fact sheet released by the White House following a meeting last month in South Korea between US President Donald Trump and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung once again established a policy of hostility and confrontation against North Korea.

It marked the first reaction from North Korea to the document that Seoul and Washington released on Friday.

It said the document clearly shows that the US and South Korean administrations are pursuing “open confrontation” against North Korea.