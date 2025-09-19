US President Donald Trump has recently revived plans to regain control of Afghanistan’s strategic Bagram Airbase, an-hour drive from the capital, Kabul, which he wants to take back from the Taliban interim administration.

During his press conference with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday, among other issues, Trump returned to this topic, accusing the previous Biden administration of the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan. “We gave it to (the Taliban) for nothing,” he said, referring to the Bagram airbase. “We’re trying to get it back, by the way.”

Behind Trump’s interest in reclaiming Bagram, there are several strategic factors. First, it serves as a security measure against China, whose planes can reach the Afghan airbase in one hour from Lop Nur, a long-standing nuclear test area in the desert of the Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region. Second, Bagram offers access to Afghanistan’s mineral resources, including rare earth elements, according to US officials.

But in order to regain access to the Bagram air base, Trump needs to persuade the Taliban leadership with whom it reached the 2020 Doha agreement during his first term. According to the deal, a normalisation between the US and Taliban is only possible if the US maintains no military presence in Afghanistan.

So, how can Trump convince the Taliban leadership on Bagram?

This week, Zalmay Khalilzad, a former Afghan-American diplomat and the US’s top negotiator with the Taliban from 2018 to 2021, and Adam Boehler, Trump’s hostage affairs envoy, visited Kabul to discuss multiple issues, including Bagram and a possible prisoner swap.

Following the visit, which included negotiations with Taliban’s top diplomat, Amir Khan Mutaqi, the Afghan foreign ministry released a statement. It noted discussions on “investment opportunities and other prospects in Afghanistan” and suggested there was “a good opportunity” to normalise relations between the two old adversaries.

Will the Taliban give up Bagram?

Experts are sceptical.

“For the Taliban, the handover of Bagram to the US forces constitutes a matter of existential concern,” says Abdul Sayed, a security specialist on Afghan and Pakistani militant groups. “In view of their religious beliefs and Afghan history, it is tantamount to political death, which they are in no position to endure under any circumstances.”

Statements from Taliban officials and reactions of their supporters on social media suggest they consider Trump’s demand as political pressure, rather than a genuine negotiation. This is not Trump’s actual demand, but rather a means through which he seeks to secure other concessions, Sayed tells TRT World.

Barnett Rubin, a leading American political scientist on Afghanistan and South Asia, is even more direct. “Trump is totally delusional. This will never happen,” Rubin tells TRT World. “The Taliban are alarmed by one man based on his delusions.”