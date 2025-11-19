Swiss NGO Public Eye on Tuesday accused Nestle of double standards by alleging that the company sells infant cereal in Africa with higher sugar content than in more developed markets, claims that Nestle labelled as misleading and unfounded.

Working with civil society organisations in Africa, Public Eye collected nearly 100 products from Nestle’s instant infant cereal Cerelac range and said it found after laboratory analysis that, unlike in European markets, more than 90% of the products contained high quantities of added sugar.

Reuters could not immediately verify the findings. Nestle said the levels of all types of added sugars in its infant cereals were well below those set by the international food standards body, Codex Alimentarius.

“It is misleading and scientifically inaccurate to refer to the sugars coming from the cereals and naturally present in fruits as refined sugars added to the products,” a Nestle spokesperson said.