French President Emmanuel Macron, hosting an event attended by a Lebanese minister, issued a warning that "occupation" does not bring security, in a message seen as directed at Israel.

"No occupation, no form of colonisation — not here, not in the (occupied) West Bank, nor anywhere else — is able to ensure the security of anybody," Macron said on Monday as he opened an exhibition at the state-funded Institute of the Arab World in Paris.

He was speaking alongside Lebanon's culture minister, Ghassan Salame.

The remark came as Israel waged war on Lebanon.

Israel has been conducting air strikes and later sent ground troops for its ground invasion into Lebanon's south in what its military has described as a "limited" incursion.

The Israeli aggression has killed more than 1,000 people, according to Lebanese officials.