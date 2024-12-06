WORLD
3 min read
Israel’s war in Gaza constitutes 'genocide' — Amnesty International
Following months of investigation into various incidents and statements from Israeli officials, the London-based human rights group stated that its findings support claims of violations of international law.
00:00
Israel’s war in Gaza constitutes 'genocide' — Amnesty International
gaza / TRT World & Agencies
December 6, 2024

Amnesty International accused the state of Israel of committing genocide against Palestinians in the Gaza war in a report published, an allegation Israeli leaders have repeatedly denied.

The London-based human rights group said on Thursday that it reached the conclusion after months of analysing incidents and statements of Israeli officials. Amnesty said the legal threshold for the crime had been met, in its first such determination during an active armed conflict.

The 1948 Genocide Convention, enacted in the wake of the mass murder of Jews in the Nazi Holocaust, defines genocide as "acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group".

Israel has consistently rejected any accusation of genocide, saying it has respected international law and has a right to defend itself after the cross-border Hamas attack from Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023 that precipitated the war.

'No safe areas left in Gaza'

Israel launched its air and ground war in Gaza after Palestinian resistance group Hamas attacked Israeli communities across the border 14 months ago, killing 1,200 people and taking about 250 hostages back to Gaza, according to Israeli tallies.

Gaza's Health Ministry says that Israel's military invasion since then has killed more than 44,400 Palestinians and wounded many others.

Palestinian and UN officials say there are no safe areas left in Gaza, a tiny, densely populated and heavily built-up coastal territory. Most of Gaza's 2.3 million people have been internally displaced, some as many as 10 times.

At hearings earlier this year before the UN's International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, where Israel faces accusations of genocide brought by South Africa, lawyers for the country denied the charge. They argued that there was no genocidal intent and no genocide in Israel's conduct of the war, whose stated objective is the eradication of Hamas.

Presenting the report to journalists in The Hague, Amnesty International Secretary General Agnes Callamard said the conclusion had not been taken "lightly, politically, or preferentially".

She told journalists after the presentation: "There is a genocide being committed. There is no doubt, not one doubt in our mind after six months of in-depth, focused research."

RECOMMENDED

Amnesty said it concluded that Israel and the Israeli military committed at least three of the five acts banned by the 1948 Genocide Convention, namely killings, causing serious bodily or mental harm, and deliberately inflicting conditions of life calculated to bring about a protected group's physical destruction.

These acts were done with the intent required by the convention, according to Amnesty, which said it reviewed over 100 statements from Israeli officials.

Israel's military accuses Hamas of planting fighters within populated neighbourhoods for operational cover, which Hamas denies while accusing Israel of indiscriminate strikes.

Callamard said Amnesty had not set out to prove genocide but after reviewing the evidence and statements collectively, she said the only conclusion was that "Israel is intending and has intended to commit genocide".

She added: "The assertion that Israel's war in Gaza aims solely to dismantle Hamas and not to physically destroy Palestinians as a national and ethnic group, that assertion simply does not stand up to scrutiny."

Amnesty urged the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), which has issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his ex-defence minister for war crimes and crimes against humanity against Palestinians in Gaza — charges they deny, to investigate alleged genocide.

The office of the prosecutor said in a statement that it is continuing investigations into alleged crimes committed in the Palestinian territories and is unable to provide further comment.

/

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Albania, Kosovo and Croatia to hold trilateral military exercise this year
Germany to deploy Eurofighter jets for NATO's new Arctic mission
BMW recalls thousands of vehicles worldwide over fire risk
Türkiye, Greece sign wide-ranging bilateral agreements
AI driving New Year consumer demand in China
US reopens El Paso airspace after FAA-Pentagon dispute
Four policemen killed in terror attack in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province: officials
Türkiye, Greece aim to raise trade to $10B, maintain dialogue on disputes
UN, Norway, Italy sign $10.7M deal to bolster Syria's electricity supply
France probes third infant death linked to cereulide-contaminated formula
Ex-UK Met firearms officer charged with rape, violent abuse
Two children killed in RSF drone strike on mosque in Sudan's Kordofon
Kazakhstan to hold referendum on new 'progressive' constitution on March 15
Seoul reports new 'highly pathogenic' bird flu case in duck farm, season tally rises to 43
NATO launches 'Arctic Sentry' to boost presence in High North