At least 14 people have died after a speedboat carrying migrants and a Greek Coast Guard patrol vessel collided off the island of Chios, local authorities said.



The incident occurred on Tuesday evening near Mirsinidi Beach on Chios as rescue teams recovered 14 bodies from the sea following the collision, public broadcaster ERT reported, citing the Greek Coast Guard.



Injured migrants, including seven children and two pregnant women, were taken to hospitals for treatment.



Two Coast Guard personnel, a female officer with a concussion and a male officer with an upper limb injury, were also hospitalised, according to the report.



Meanwhile, four migrants were reported to be in critical condition, suffering from severe injuries, including liver rupture, a collapsed lung, splenic rupture, and traumatic brain injuries.