EUROPE
1 min read
Fourteen dead after migrant boat crashes into Greek Coast Guard vessel in Aegean Sea
Several migrants in critical condition with life-threatening injuries and traumatic brain injuries.
Fourteen dead after migrant boat crashes into Greek Coast Guard vessel in Aegean Sea
Migrants killed off Greece’s Chios island after boat collision with coast guard. / Reuters
February 4, 2026

At least 14 people have died after a speedboat carrying migrants and a Greek Coast Guard patrol vessel collided off the island of Chios, local authorities said.

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening near Mirsinidi Beach on Chios as rescue teams recovered 14 bodies from the sea following the collision, public broadcaster ERT reported, citing the Greek Coast Guard.

Injured migrants, including seven children and two pregnant women, were taken to hospitals for treatment.

Two Coast Guard personnel, a female officer with a concussion and a male officer with an upper limb injury, were also hospitalised, according to the report.

Meanwhile, four migrants were reported to be in critical condition, suffering from severe injuries, including liver rupture, a collapsed lung, splenic rupture, and traumatic brain injuries.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedTRT World - At least 14 Egyptians killed as migrant boat sinks off Crete: Cairo
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Why does February only have 28 days?
NATO head presses Europe, Canada on defence spending as US priorities shift east
Starmer condemns Ratcliffe's claim UK is 'colonised by immigrants'
German police arrest two in PKK probe, seize guns and drugs
Britain commits major air defence support to Ukraine
Colombia declares emergency as deadly floods displace thousands
Türkiye's maiden unmanned surface vessel secures Saudi partnership
Russia to provide energy aid to crisis-hit Cuba
China slams Israeli attempts to annex Palestine's West Bank
Seoul spy agency claims North Korea preparing Kim’s daughter as heir
No need to panic. Risk of Nipah spread low after India, Bangladesh cases, says WHO
Syria takes over key Al Tanf base following US pullout to Jordan
Brazil orders X to block Grok's sexualised deepfakes immediately
US, Mexico seize cocaine in rare coordinated Pacific operation
Village evacuated after debris from missile attack hits Russian military site: official