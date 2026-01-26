A monster storm barreling across the United States had killed at least 11 people on Monday, prompting warnings to stay off the roads, mass flight cancellations and power outages after a weekend of misery.

The storm dumped snow, sleet and freezing rain across swathes of the country from Texas to New England, with temperatures set to fall dangerously low this week.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said five people were found dead outside over the weekend, telling reporters, "there is no more powerful reminder of the danger of extreme cold."

In Texas, authorities confirmed three deaths, including a 16-year-old girl killed in a sledging accident.

Two people died in Louisiana from hypothermia, the southern state's health department said.

Massive power outages

Meanwhile, one person was killed and two others injured on Saturday during a winter weather-related collision in southeast Iowa, according to local State Patrol.

The PowerOutage.com tracking site showed more than 820,000 customers without electricity as of Monday, mostly in the US South where the storm intensified on Saturday.

In Tennessee, where a band of ice has downed power lines, more than 250,000 residential and commercial customers were without electricity, while Louisiana and Mississippi, where such storms are less common, each had over 100,000 outages as of Monday.

The outages are particularly dangerous as the South is being walloped by treacherous cold that the National Weather Service warns could set records.

Authorities from Texas to North Carolina and New York urged residents to stay home due to the perilous conditions.

"Stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary," Texas's Emergency Management Division posted on X.

The storm was moving on Monday through the US northeast and southeast Canada, with some areas in Toronto seeing record-breaking snowfall.

At least 20 states and the US capital Washington have declared states of emergency.

No flights