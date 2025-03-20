POLITICS
1 min read
Germany reopens embassy in Syria
It resumes diplomatic operations in Syria, aiming to foster stability and political transition. Consular services remain in Beirut for security reasons.
00:00
Germany reopens embassy in Syria
German FM Annalena Baerbock says Berlin would provide additional 300M euros for UN and other organisations providing assistance for Syrians. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
March 20, 2025

Germany officially reopened its embassy in Syria, a foreign ministry source said, with a small diplomatic team working in Damascus.

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock ordered on Thursday the reopening of the mission which had closed in 2012 amid the Syrian civil war, some three months after the fall of al Assad regime.

Consular affairs and visas will continue to be handled from the Lebanese capital Beirut in part due to the security situation in Syria, the source added.

"Following the overthrow of dictator Assad, Germany has pledged its support to the Syrian people on their path to a more stable future," the source said.

RECOMMENDED

Building diplomatic contacts

"Germany has a paramount interest in a stable Syria. We can better contribute to the difficult task of stabilisation on the ground."

The ministry source said that with a presence on the ground, "we can build important diplomatic contacts and thus, among other things, push for an inclusive political transition process that takes into account the interests of all population groups".

"With our diplomats on the ground, we can now also once again engage in important work with civil society. And we can respond directly and immediately to serious negative developments."

Explore
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory
Pakistan and Kazakhstan sign 37 pacts to boost ties
Deadly Chios crash revives scrutiny of Greek Coast Guard's controversial migrant interceptions
By Tuncay Şahin
Global fears of nuclear arms race grow as last atomic pact between US and Russia terminates
Stronger EU–Türkiye partnership would be 'win-win' for all: EU Commisioner
UN Security Council condemns deadly terror attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan
Thousands displaced in the Philippines as massive fire sweeps through an islet
Boeing sets its sights on booming Southeast Asian skies
Nine Palestinians killed in Gaza strikes after Israel claims an officer was wounded
Death toll of terrorist attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan rises to 250: official
Former US First Lady Jill Biden's ex-husband arrested on murder charge in wife's death
UNESCO recognition revives hope for Afghan artists in Herat
Indonesia's Java landslide death toll rises to 85 as search for missing continues