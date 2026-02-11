Millions of young Bangladeshis will vote for the first time on Thursday in a landmark election to determine the country's leadership following a 2024 student-led uprising that ended former prime minister Sheikh Hasina's autocratic rule.

Young people aged from 18 to 27 make up 44 percent of the country's 129 million voters, many who say they never voted during Hasina's 15-year iron-fisted tenure.

Elections under the ousted prime minister's rule were marred by allegations of widespread rigging and bans on opposition parties.

Faijullah Wasif, 33, a university official preparing to cast his first ballot, said he didn't vote while Hasina was in power because he felt it wouldn't make a difference.

"It was mainly because of fear and anxiety that I didn't go," he said. "I did not even feel interested."

The demographic bulge of younger voters has forced parties to recalibrate their campaigns and messages.

The digital battleground has become central to the campaign and parties have invested heavily in online outreach, from Facebook videos to TikTok reels.

Related TRT World - Who, what, how: Bangladesh’s first post-Hasina elections explained in four points

'Excited'

This election, Hasina's former ruling Awami League has been barred.

Instead, the parties once crushed under her rule are running — the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and its allies, and a coalition led by Jamaat-e-Islami, the country's largest religious party.

Ashfah Binte Latif, 21, a student at Dhaka University, said her parents had told her stories of past elections, pre-Hasina, when polling day was celebrated like a festival.

"Now that we have managed to change the system, I am very excited," she said.

The National Citizen Party (NCP), formed by the student leaders who spearheaded the uprising, have allied with Jamaat-e-Islami.

Latif said she expected more from the young student leaders, but she is still eager for change.