The UK on Monday implemented a nationwide ban on junk food advertising on television and online as part of government efforts to tackle rising childhood obesity.
Under the new rules, food and drink classified as high in fat, salt and sugar (HFSS) cannot be advertised on TV before 9 pm local time or promoted through paid online advertising at any time.
“Children will be protected from excessive exposure to unhealthy food adverts on television and online,” the Department of Health said in a statement on Monday.
The department said the regulations are expected to reduce the number of children living with obesity by 20,000 and deliver around £2 billion ($2.68 billion) in health benefits over time.
According to official figures, 22.1 percent of children in England are living with overweight or obesity at the start of primary school, rising to 35.8 percent by the time they leave.
Rising type 2 diabetes among children
Public Health Minister Ashley Dalton said restricting junk food advertising before 9 pm and banning paid online ads will reduce excessive exposure to unhealthy foods and help make healthier choices easier for parents and children.
Katharine Jenner, executive director of the Obesity Health Alliance, welcomed the move, saying children will finally be protected from the “worst offending” junk food advertisements.
Colette Marshall, chief executive of Diabetes UK, said the need to improve children’s health has “never been greater,” as type 2 diabetes continues to rise among young people.
“Obesity is a major risk factor for type 2 diabetes, and the condition can lead to more severe consequences in young people, leaving them at risk of serious complications like kidney failure and heart disease,” she said.