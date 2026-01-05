The UK on Monday implemented a nationwide ban on junk food advertising on television and online as part of government efforts to tackle rising childhood obesity.

Under the new rules, food and drink classified as high in fat, salt and sugar (HFSS) cannot be advertised on TV before 9 pm local time or promoted through paid online advertising at any time.

“Children will be protected from excessive exposure to unhealthy food adverts on television and online,” the Department of Health said in a statement on Monday.

The department said the regulations are expected to reduce the number of children living with obesity by 20,000 and deliver around £2 billion ($2.68 billion) in health benefits over time.

According to official figures, 22.1 percent of children in England are living with overweight or obesity at the start of primary school, rising to 35.8 percent by the time they leave.