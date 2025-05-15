WAR ON GAZA
First Greenland, then Canada — Now Trump wants to turn Gaza into US-controlled 'freedom zone'
Ever since Trump was sworn in as the US president, he has made quite a few "annexation remarks", including about Greenland and Canada.
US President Donald Trump says that the besieged Gaza should be turned into what he called a US-controlled "freedom zone" / AP
May 15, 2025

US President Donald Trump has said that the besieged Gaza should be turned into what he called a US-controlled "freedom zone", though the specifics of his proposal remain vague.

"I have concepts for Gaza that I think are very good; make it a freedom zone, let the United States get involved and make it just a freedom zone. Have a real freedom zone, because it seems that Gaza, every time, every 10 years, it happens, and more than that. It really happens all throughout. It never solved the Gaza problem," he told reporters in Qatar before departing for the United Arab Emirates, the final stop on his Gulf tour.

Trump said, "If it's necessary, I think I'd be proud to have the United States have it, take it, and make it a freedom zone."

"Let some good things happen. Put people in homes where they can be safe, and Hamas is going to have to be dealt with," he said.

Trump first floated his proposal for the US to take ownership of Gaza in February.

Nations around the world have widely rebuffed the plan, but the US president has continued to raise it sporadically over the course of the past three months.

His description of a "freedom zone" is new, however.

Details on what that would entail remain sparse, as the president did not elaborate during his brief remarks.

Ever since Trump was sworn in last year, he has been quite vocal about taking control of the islands of Greenland and Canada.

Trump has said Washington needs the world’s largest island “for international security”.

Trump has also stirred controversy by suggesting Canada merge with the US.

"Many people in Canada love being the 51st state. The United States can no longer suffer the massive trade deficits and subsidies that Canada needs to stay afloat," said Trump in a post on his Truth Social platform.

SOURCE:AA
