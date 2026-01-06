Barry Pollack, the Washington lawyer who represented WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, will defend abducted Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro in a US drug case that could test immunity claims for foreign leaders and the legality of his abduction.

Pollack appeared with Maduro on Monday as he pleaded not guilty in Manhattan federal court days after Maduro and his wife were abducted in a US military raid.

Defending Assange gave Pollack a taste of cases steeped in global intrigue and with consequences for America’s standing in the world. The case tested whether US law could criminalise the publishing of sensitive information.

Pollack negotiated Assange release deal

Assange faced US Espionage Act charges for WikiLeaks’ mass release of secret US documents, including diplomatic cables and accounts of military actions in Iraq and Afghanistan.

After months of negotiations, he pleaded guilty to a single count of conspiring to obtain and disclose classified defence information.

The unusual 2024 deal Pollack struck let Assange walk out of a British prison, enter his plea in the US territory of the Northern Mariana Islands before returning to his native Australia.

Pollack says he will change Maduro’s ‘military abduction’