From 7 to 11 May 2025, the capital city of Ankara hosted a landmark cultural event: the inaugural International Islamic Arts Fair, held at the ATO Congresium.

The fair drew artists, cultural figures, and thousands of visitors, showcasing the aesthetic depth and spiritual significance of Islamic artistic traditions through exhibitions, workshops, and public events.

Organised jointly by the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the Presidency of Religious Affairs (Diyanet), the fair marked a national first in its scale and ambition.

Opening the fair, First Lady Emine Erdogan delivered a moving speech emphasising the spiritual underpinnings and moral foundations of Islamic art.

“The aim of Islamic art is not merely to produce beauty, but to encounter the divine through it,” she said at the event. “These works carry the scent of the sacred and draw our souls toward it.”

The event featured traditional art forms such as calligraphy (husnuhat), illumination (tezhip), Turkish art of marbling (ebru), ceramics, miniature painting, and kat’i art—an intricate Ottoman-era paper cutting technique now enjoying a quiet revival.

Quoting poet Necip Fazil Kisakurek’s famous verse: “Art is the search for God; the rest is mere play”. The First Lady described Islamic art as a bridge between the visible world and transcendent truth.

“Traditional arts are not just decoration; they are ethical, spiritual, and civilizational expressions,” she said, addressing the attendees at the event. “When we see an artwork born of a refined Muslim heart, our spirits take flight.”

She called for safeguarding of these art forms from disappearing due to neglect and emphasised the urgent need of passing their beauty on to future generations and across borders.

At the event, the First Lady was joined by several senior officials, including Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Ozdemir Goktas, and Religious Affairs President Ali Erbas.

Cultural investment

Minister of Culture and Tourism Mehmet Nuri Ersoy echoed these sentiments on preservation of art by the First Lady. He highlighted the national and international importance of the fair in an interview with TRT World:

“Islamic arts are the expression of deep faith, patience, and elegance. We are not only preserving them—we are reviving them, giving them a voice in the present,” he says.

Ersoy also emphasised the Ministry's extensive efforts in cultural repatriation, noting that thousands of stolen artifacts have been returned to Türkiye, and that the country is now regarded as a global leader in archaeology and museology.