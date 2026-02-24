Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy exhorted his counterpart, Donald Trump, to remain "on our side," speaking ahead of the fourth anniversary of the war between Russia and Ukraine, according to an interview with CNN.
The United States should "stay with...a democratic country which is fighting against one person. Because this person is a war. Putin is a war," Zelenskyy told CNN during an interview in Kiev on Monday.
"If they really want to stop Putin, America's so strong," the Ukrainian leader went on.
Asked if he believes Trump is putting enough pressure on Putin, Zelenskyy said: "No."
He added: "We can't just give him everything he wants. Because he wants to occupy us. If we will give him all he wants, we will lose everything — all of us, people will have to run away or be Russian."
UK announces support package
Meanwhile, Britain announced a package of military, humanitarian and reconstruction support for Ukraine.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer will later lead a call of the Coalition of the Willing group of allies, and Foreign Minister Yvette Cooper will attend commemorations in Kiev.
The package includes $26.98 million for emergency energy support to protect and repair Ukraine's energy grid and provide additional generation capacity, $7.6 million of humanitarian assistance to communities on the frontline of the conflict, training in Britain for Ukrainian pilots to become helicopter flying instructors, $30 million to support Ukrainian societal resilience, and drive justice and accountability efforts for victims and survivors of war.