Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy exhorted his counterpart, Donald Trump, to remain "on our side," speaking ahead of the fourth anniversary of the war between Russia and Ukraine, according to an interview with CNN.

The United States should "stay with...a democratic country which is fighting against one person. Because this person is a war. Putin is a war," Zelenskyy told CNN during an interview in Kiev on Monday.

"If they really want to stop Putin, America's so strong," the Ukrainian leader went on.

Asked if he believes Trump is putting enough pressure on Putin, Zelenskyy said: "No."

He added: "We can't just give him everything he wants. Because he wants to occupy us. If we will give him all he wants, we will lose everything — all of us, people will have to run away or be Russian."