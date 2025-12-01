WORLD
Russia's Putin to meet US envoy Witkoff on Tuesday: Kremlin
The pair will meet after American and Ukrainian officials held negotiations on a US plan that Washington wants to be a basis to end fighting between Moscow and Kiev.
Dmitry Peskov attends a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with the heads of government of the SCO, November 18, 2025 [FILE]. / Reuters
December 1, 2025

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks on Ukraine with US envoy Steve Witkoff in Moscow on Tuesday afternoon, the Kremlin has said.

"The meeting with Witkoff is planned for tomorrow," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in a briefing on Monday, adding that it will take place "in the second half of the day."

Putin last week repeated his demands for Moscow to drop its offensive: for Kiev to surrender territories Moscow claims as its own, saying his army will take them by force otherwise.

Witkoff has met Putin in the Kremlin several times.

The US official has faced criticism for his approach in talks with Moscow, with an initial US plan to end the war widely seen as heeding too much of the Kremlin's demands.

The EU has said the coming week could be "pivotal" for Ukraine.

Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy was in Paris on Monday, seeking to boost European support for Kiev, while US President Donald Trump expressed optimism for a potential deal to end almost four years of war.

SOURCE:AFP
