US singer Britney Spears has become the latest musician to sell the rights to her catalogue that includes hits like "...Baby One More Time" and "Oops!...I Did It Again," US media reported on Tuesday.

The deal is believed to be worth around $200 million, according to sources cited by celebrity site TMZ, though it said the exact amount is not detailed in legal documents.

That sum would be comparable to the sale of Canadian singer Justin Bieber's catalogue in 2023.

Spears, 44, joins a growing list of artists who have sold their music rights in recent years, including Bruce Springsteen and Bob Dylan, as well as Shakira and KISS.

US media reported that the rights were bought by music publisher Primary Wave, whose portfolio includes the works of Whitney Houston, Bob Marley, Prince and others.

Owners of a song's publishing rights receive payment for every broadcast, album sale or use in advertising and films.