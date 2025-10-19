Video evidence now circulating suggests that various armed gangs in Gaza are being resupplied from routes originating near Israeli positions, Sky News reported.
The footage shows a convoy of pick‑up trucks loaded with supplies of water, food, and fuel travelling from an area less than 400 metres from an Israeli occupation outpost toward the headquarters of a “militia” led by Ashraf Al Mansi.
The route taken by the convoy matches two previously released videos, both showing the trucks departing from points that lie just inside Israeli‑occupied territory.
In one clip, jerrycans with branding from SOS Energy, an Israeli fuel supplier, were visible among the cargo.
While the videos don’t capture the exact moment of loading, they start so close to Israeli infrastructure that the implication has sparked serious scrutiny.
This comes amid a broader pattern; similar gangs in Gaza’s south were also benefiting from Israeli-provided arms, funds, and logistical support.
The new evidence implies a similar arrangement may now exist in Gaza’s north.
Palestinian resistance group Hamas killed 32 members of "a gang" in Gaza City last week in a security campaign launched after a ceasefire came into effect
Earlier, it was widely reported that Israel had propped up an armed gang in Gaza in a bid to weaken Hamas’ control over the Palestinian enclave.
Hamas has previously accused Yasser Abu Shabab, leader of a gang, and his supporters of being collaborators with Israel.
Aid looters
The Abu Shabab group went public in early May.
It said it was protecting aid, including around the food distribution hubs run by the so-called Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, an Israeli-backed group intended to replace the UN-led aid network.
Israel barred all food and other supplies from entering Gaza in March, and groups like these, according to aid workers, looted aid, pushing Palestinians further into starvation.
These kinds of attacks are still happening and highlight “a disturbing pattern,” according to Jonathan Whittall, from the UN humanitarian coordinator, OCHA.
“Those who have blocked and violently ransacked aid trucks seem to have been protected” by Israeli forces, said Whittall, head of OCHA’s office for the occupied Palestinian territories.
And, he added, they had become the “protectors of the goods being distributed through Israel’s new militarised hubs”, referring to the GHF-run sites.
Very bad gangs
Israel has also supported an armed gang known as the Strike Force Against Terror, led by Hussam al-Astal, a figure linked to the influential al-Majida clan in Gaza, Al Jazeera reported.
According to Israeli media reports, the group engaged in armed clashes with Hamas fighters in early October, just days before the current ceasefire was declared.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has admitted support for Palestinian clans opposed to Hamas, including those accused of illicit arms and aid‑looting, the Guardian reported.
US President Donald Trump last week said that the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, took out "a couple of" gangs, without identifying which groups, even as Israel is known to have propped up armed gangs who have been implicated in looting essential aid and the recent killing of a prominent journalist.
"They did take out a couple of gangs that were very bad, very, very bad gangs. And they did take them out, and they killed a number of gang members, and that didn't bother me much, to be honest with you. That's okay," Trump said.
"It's a couple of very bad gangs."