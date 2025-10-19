Germany will deploy three military personnel to support monitoring of the Gaza ceasefire through a US-led coordination centre in Israel, the Defense Ministry has announced.

"The German government supports the 20-point plan and the peace process for Gaza by helping to stabilise the ceasefire and implement the agreed measures," the Defense Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

For the initial phase, the Bundeswehr will dispatch two staff officers and a brigadier general from the Operational Command next week. They will serve uniformed but unarmed at the Civil Military Coordination Center (CMCC) in southern Israel, the ministry said.

The US-led CMCC's responsibilities include monitoring the Gaza ceasefire, clearing war debris, and coordinating humanitarian aid. The centre will also oversee the integration, training, and logistical support of the planned multinational peacekeeping force.

The statement noted that the CMCC has already begun operations with around 200 American soldiers and is led by a US three-star general.

The deployment does not require authorisation from the German parliament, "as no involvement in armed operations is expected," the ministry said.

The announcement follows German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's earlier commitment to provide strong political, financial, and technical support for the Gaza ceasefire plan while stopping short of committing troops to the planned International Stabilization Force.