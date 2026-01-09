Russian forces launched 36 missiles and 242 drones at Ukraine overnight, the Ukrainian air force announced on Friday, while Moscow called it a retaliatory attack targeting facilities linked to Kiev’s military-industrial complex and said it included its hypersonic Oreshnik missile.

Ukrainian authorities reported four deaths and at least 25 injuries in Kiev.

Among the wounded were medical personnel, rescue workers and a police officer, authorities said. The attack affected multiple districts of the capital, including Darnytsia, Dnipro, Desnianskyi, Pechersk, Shevchenkivskyi, Holosiivskyi and Sviatoshynskyi.

According to authorities 19 high-rise buildings were damaged, along with an embassy building, a kindergarten, a tram depot, an unfinished residential tower, several vehicles, a supermarket and a gas station.

The Ukrainian air force claimed that its air defence systems had downed 226 drones and 18 missiles.

Moscow says attack in retaliation for alleged strike on Putin’s residence

The Russian military, meanwhile, said it had fired its hypersonic Oreshnik missile at a target in Ukraine as part of what it said was an overnight strike on energy facilities and drone manufacturing sites there.

The defence ministry said in a statement that the strike was a response to an attempted Ukrainian drone attack on one of President Vladimir Putin's residences at the end of December.

Kiev has called the Russian assertion that it tried to attack the residence, in Russia's Novgorod's region, "a lie."

US President Donald Trump, who is pushing the two sides to agree to a peace deal, said he did not believe the strike happened.

The governor of Ukraine's western Lviv region had earlier said that a Russian attack had struck an infrastructure target, which unverified social media reports said was a massive underground gas storage facility.