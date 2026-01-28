An international media association has expressed disappointment after Israel's supreme court again postponed ruling on a petition seeking free and independent press access to Gaza.

Since the start of Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza in October 2023, the Israeli government has barred foreign journalists from independently entering the blockaded territory.

Instead, Israel has allowed only a limited number of reporters to enter Gaza on a case-by-case basis, on embeds with its military.

The Foreign Press Association (FPA) filed its petition in 2024, after which the court granted the government several extensions to submit its response.

The FPA represents hundreds of journalists in Israel and the Palestinian territories, and an AFP journalist sits on its board.

Following its latest hearing on Monday, the court once again postponed ruling on the FPA petition, and said it would give an update by March 31.

'Behind closed doors'

"The Foreign Press Association is deeply disappointed that the Israeli Supreme Court has once again postponed ruling on our petition for free, independent press access to Gaza," the FPA said in its statement on Wednesday.

"All the more concerning is that the court appears to have been swayed by the state's classified security arguments, which were presented behind closed doors and without the presence of the FPA's attorneys.