TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Türkiye ready to help de-escalate Israel-Iran conflict: Erdogan
Turkish President holds phone conversations with Iran's Pezeshkian and Russia's Putin to discuss the ongoing conflict, regional and global issues.
Türkiye ready to help de-escalate Israel-Iran conflict: Erdogan
Erdogan emphasises the importance Ankara places on preserving peace and stability in the region. / Anadolu Agency
June 16, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has stepped up diplomatic efforts to defuse the escalating Israel-Iran conflict, holding phone calls on Monday with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Erdogan reiterated Türkiye’s readiness to help de-escalate tensions, warned of the dangers of a wider regional war, and urged all sides to return to dialogue and diplomacy.

In his phone call with Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian, Erdogan discussed the escalating tensions between Israel and Iran. Erdogan said Türkiye is ready to play a facilitating role to help de-escalate the conflict and support a return to nuclear negotiations, according to the Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

The Turkish leader noted that he has been in contact with various leaders amid the ongoing conflict. Erdogan also emphasised the importance Ankara places on preserving peace and stability in the region.

RelatedTRT Global - President Erdogan’s diplomatic push

Phone call with Putin

Erdogan also held a phone conversation with Putin to discuss the escalating Israel-Iran conflict and broader regional issues.

The Turkish President warned that the cycle of violence triggered by Israel’s attacks on Iran threatens the security of the entire region, and criticised Israel’s disregard for international law, describing it as a clear threat to the global order.

Erdogan stressed the urgent need for diplomacy, emphasising that the region cannot endure another war.

Highlighting Türkiye’s active diplomatic efforts, the Turkish leader underscored that resolving the issues with Iran requires dialogue and urged all parties to promptly return to the negotiating table.

RECOMMENDED

Erdogan also cautioned against allowing the recent attacks to divert attention from the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, warning that Israel may attempt to create irreversible situations on the ground.

President Putin echoed Erdogan’s concerns, expressing his agreement on the necessity of an immediate ceasefire and creating space for diplomatic solutions.

RelatedTRT Global - Iran hits Kirya compound, dubbed Israel's 'Pentagon'. What does it mean?

Growing tensions in the region

Regional tension has escalated since Friday after Israel launched coordinated airstrikes on multiple sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes.

Israeli authorities said that at least 24 people were killed and hundreds injured in Iranian missile attacks since Friday.

Iran, for its part, said that at least 224 people were killed and over 1,000 others wounded in the Israeli assault.

Explore
UK will not take part in 'Board of Peace' signing ceremony: foreign minister
At least three killed and one wounded in Australia shooting, gunman at large: police
Israeli jets, artillery continue to strike Gaza despite ceasefire agreement
South Korea enacts comprehensive law to govern safe use of AI models
World's oldest cave art discovered by scientists in Indonesia
Japan pauses world's biggest nuclear plant a day after restart
Turkish prosecutors seek arrests in case linked to 10 tonnes of cocaine seized off Spain
After Venezuela, US sets its sights on Cuba: report
Philippine President Marcos faces new impeachment complaint over alleged corruption
Mexico president defends extradition of 37 cartel leaders to US as 'sovereign choice'
Children among several missing after landslide hits New Zealand campground amid record rain
Trump prepares to unveil 'Board of Peace' at Davos, backs off Greenland threats
Egypt's Sisi expresses gratitude for Trump's backing on Nile water issue
Bomb attack on Yemeni government forces' convoy kills five
Bangladesh launches official campaigns for first post-Hasina polls