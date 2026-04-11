The first round of direct talks between the United States and Iran in Islamabad has concluded with negotiators exchanging written texts on key issues, Iranian media reported.

Iran's state media IRIB, citing a source close to the negotiating team, also reported another round of talks could take place later tonight or on Sunday.

The meeting on Saturday marked the most substantive direct engagement between Washington and Tehran in decades.

Earlier, the White House said the United States, Pakistan and Iran held a trilateral face-to-face session during the day, underscoring Islamabad’s central role as mediator in efforts to convert the fragile two-week ceasefire into a broader political settlement.

Pakistan is hosting the landmark negotiations, dubbed the “Islamabad Talks", seen as the most significant since the 1979 Iranian revolution, aimed at ending the broader regional conflict amid a fragile two-week ceasefire brokered earlier this week.