WAR ON IRAN
2 min read
US, Iranian delegations exchange texts as first round of direct talks concludes in Islamabad
Pakistan is hosting the landmark negotiations, dubbed the “Islamabad Talks", seen as the most significant since the 1979 Iranian revolution.
US, Iranian delegations exchange texts as first round of direct talks concludes in Islamabad
Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar is representing Islamabad in the talks / AP
April 11, 2026

The first round of direct talks between the United States and Iran in Islamabad has concluded with negotiators exchanging written texts on key issues, Iranian media reported.

Iran's state media IRIB, citing a source close to the negotiating team, also reported another round of talks could take place later tonight or on Sunday.

The meeting on Saturday marked the most substantive direct engagement between Washington and Tehran in decades.

Earlier, the White House said the United States, Pakistan and Iran held a trilateral face-to-face session during the day, underscoring Islamabad’s central role as mediator in efforts to convert the fragile two-week ceasefire into a broader political settlement.

Pakistan is hosting the landmark negotiations, dubbed the “Islamabad Talks", seen as the most significant since the 1979 Iranian revolution, aimed at ending the broader regional conflict amid a fragile two-week ceasefire brokered earlier this week.

RECOMMENDED

The two delegations, after their arrival, held separate meetings with Pakistani officials in the capital to "make patchwork"

US Vice President JD Vance leads the American delegation, which includes special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

Parliament Speaker Bagher Ghalibaf is leading the Iranian delegation, which includes Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and a deputy to the National Security Council, Ali Bagheri Kani, among others.

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar is representing Islamabad in the talks, while army chief Asim Munir and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi are assisting him, according to insiders.

RelatedTRT World - US-Iran direct talks begin in Islamabad, first high-level meeting since 1979
SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Türkiye slams Netanyahu over his remarks targeting President Erdogan
Here’s what we know so far about US-Iran talks in Islamabad
US, Iranian delegations exchange texts as first round of direct talks concludes in Islamabad
Iraqi parliament elects Nizar Amidi as new president
Erdogan, Macron discuss Iran truce, Lebanon, Gaza
Russia-Ukraine 32-hour Easter truce comes into force
US-Iran direct talks begin in Islamabad, first high-level meeting since 1979
Russia and Ukraine exchange 175 prisoners in wartime swap deal
INTERACTIVE: How the war on Iran is reshaping the Middle East and beyond
US agrees to unfreeze Iranian assets to advance Islamabad talks, report says
Israel strikes Gaza refugee camp, killing several Palestinians, Civil Defence says
UK shelves Chagos Islands handover after Trump opposition
VP Vance arrives in Pakistan to start crucial US–Iran talks
Western, Asian leaders call for 'substantive negotiated settlement' ahead of Islamabad talks
South Korea leader shares video of Palestinian child 'abused' by Israeli troops, enraging Tel Aviv