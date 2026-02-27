Türkiye’s leading e-commerce platform, Trendyol, and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) opened a fifth rural digital hub in the western province of Denizli, the company announced on Friday.
Located in the Inceler neighbourhood of Bozkurt district, the centre is part of the “Villages of Tomorrow” initiative, a joint effort designed to equip farmers, women entrepreneurs, and young people with digital skills.
The project, launched to promote inclusive growth and sustainable development, has previously established hubs in Adana, Izmir, Diyarbakir, and Sakarya, with facilities in Konya and Hatay now in development.
The Denizli hub will provide training in e-commerce, branding, product design, and digital marketing for producers and small businesses. Children and youth will have access to courses in digital literacy, coding, robotics, and artificial intelligence. Farmers will also receive instruction in digital and sustainable agriculture practices.
Trendyol said the initiative has reached nearly 10,000 people so far, helping rural producers integrate into broader supply chains through data-driven production models and digital tools.
Thirteen local producers currently offer more than 250 products directly to consumers through the “Villages of Tomorrow Boutique.” These include regional agricultural goods such as Buldan chestnuts, Calkarasi and Isabey grapes, Honaz cherries, and Denizli thyme, alongside traditional textiles and handicrafts.
The opening ceremony was attended by senior Turkish officials, including Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır, Türkiye’s UN Ambassador Ahmet Yildiz, UNDP executives, and local administrators.
Speaking at the event, Yildiz said the project exemplifies cooperation between the UN and private sector partners to advance sustainable and inclusive development nationwide. He also shared a personal connection to the site:
“It is deeply emotional for me, both personally and professionally, to be here in the village where I was born. This building has a profound meaning for our family – it is where my father carried stones for its foundation, and where I studied alongside my siblings. To keep the spirit of Inceler alive, we restored it into a library and museum. Standing on this foundation, we look ahead to the future.”
The initiative was also highlighted at a United Nations panel in New York last September, showcasing the private sector’s role in supporting inclusive rural development.