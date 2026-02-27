Türkiye’s leading e-commerce platform, Trendyol, and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) opened a fifth rural digital hub in the western province of Denizli, the company announced on Friday.

Located in the Inceler neighbourhood of Bozkurt district, the centre is part of the “Villages of Tomorrow” initiative, a joint effort designed to equip farmers, women entrepreneurs, and young people with digital skills.

The project, launched to promote inclusive growth and sustainable development, has previously established hubs in Adana, Izmir, Diyarbakir, and Sakarya, with facilities in Konya and Hatay now in development.

The Denizli hub will provide training in e-commerce, branding, product design, and digital marketing for producers and small businesses. Children and youth will have access to courses in digital literacy, coding, robotics, and artificial intelligence. Farmers will also receive instruction in digital and sustainable agriculture practices.

Trendyol said the initiative has reached nearly 10,000 people so far, helping rural producers integrate into broader supply chains through data-driven production models and digital tools.